Border Patrol Arrests Paisas Gang Member Attempting to Enter U.S. by Raft

Border Patrol Arrests Bison Gang Member Attempting to Enter U.S. by Raft

Mexican National Charged with Illegal Reentry After Capture Near Rio Grande City

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested Miguel Rosales, a Mexican national and known member of the Paisas gang, after he attempted to enter the United States by raft near Rio Grande City last Wednesday.

Rosales, who authorities say was previously recruited into the gang while incarcerated in Harris County Jail, is now facing a federal illegal reentry charge.

Gang Affiliation Confirmed by Authorities

Officials confirmed Rosales’ gang affiliation through law enforcement databases and past incarceration records. Border Patrol continues to monitor suspected gang activity along the southern border, particularly in regions known for frequent crossings.

“This arrest highlights our agents’ commitment to protecting the border from criminal elements,” said a Border Patrol spokesperson.

Case Referred for Federal Prosecution

Rosales remains in federal custody, and his case has been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

📞 To report suspicious activity near the border, contact Border Patrol or call 1-800-BE-ALERT.