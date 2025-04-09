Bomb Threat Investigated at Brownsville Women’s Shelter

Authorities Clear Area After Emergency Response to East Price Road Facility

Brownsville police are investigating a bomb threat that was made against the Friendship of Women shelter, located on East Price Road.

Officers responded swiftly, deploying a K-9 unit and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to search the premises and ensure the safety of all residents and staff.

Shelter Cleared, No Explosives Found

Authorities confirmed that the building was safely evacuated and thoroughly searched, and no explosive devices were discovered.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Shelter Services Temporarily Disrupted

The Friendship of Women shelter, which provides critical services for survivors of domestic violence, resumed operations shortly after the area was deemed safe.

📞 Anyone with information about the threat is urged to contact Brownsville PD at (956) 548-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.