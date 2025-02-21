Bomb Threat at Brownsville Bus Station Leads to Arrest of 49-Year-Old Woman

Suspect Arraigned on Terroristic Threat Charges

A bomb threat at the Brownsville bus station led to the arrest of Liz Allen White, 49, on terroristic threat charges. White was taken into custody by Brownsville police on Tuesday and arraigned today in connection with the incident.

Bus Station Evacuated, No Explosives Found

Authorities responded swiftly after reports of a bomb threat, prompting an evacuation of the station. Following a thorough search, police determined there were no explosive devices on the premises.

White Booked on $15,000 Bond

After her arrest, White was booked on a $15,000 bond. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed a possible motive for the threat.

Public Urged to Report Suspicious Activity

Police remind the public that hoax threats are taken seriously and can lead to severe legal consequences. Anyone with further information on the case can contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

For official updates, visit: