Boil Water Notice Issued in Combes After Sinkhole Damages Water Line

Notice affects city water customers near Business 77 and Nita Street; East Rio Hondo Water users not impacted.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 09 2025

Boil Water Notice Issued in San Benito After Sinkhole Damages Water Line

City Urges Residents to Boil Water Following Infrastructure Collapse Linked to Flooding

Combes city officials have issued a boil water notice after a sinkhole damaged part of the water system near Business 77 and Nita Street.

The sinkhole was caused by flooding from last month’s severe storms, which compromised the water infrastructure in the affected area.

Who Is Affected

The advisory applies only to customers using the City of Combes’s water supply. Those serviced by East Rio Hondo Water are not affected by this notice.

Residents are advised to:

  • Boil water for at least two minutes before consuming
  • Use boiled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and washing food
  • Avoid using unboiled tap water until the notice is lifted

No Timeline for Lift Yet

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice, while crews assess and repair the damage.

📞 For updates, residents can contact the Combes Public Utilities Department or visit the city’s official website and social media pages.

