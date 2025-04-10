Body Recovered from Canal Near La Villa After Reported Medical Emergency

Witness Says Man Fell Into Water After Medical Episode While Fishing

Authorities in Hidalgo County recovered the body of a man from a canal near rural La Villa following a report of a medical emergency during a fishing trip.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check earlier in the day after a witness reported the incident.

The man reportedly suffered a medical episode and fell into the canal while fishing two miles north of Highway 107 on FM 1425.

Emergency Crews Responded Quickly

Fire and emergency crews from Elsa and the Mercedes Fire Department arrived on scene, and a dive team was deployed to search the water.

The victim’s body was located and recovered later in the day. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Autopsy Ordered

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the official cause of death.

📞 Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.