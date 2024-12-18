Bipartisan Lawmakers Push ‘Take It Down Act’, Targeting Non-Consensual Explicit Content Online

Bipartisan lawmakers are advocating for the ‘Take It Down Act’ in the United States Senate, a measure designed to combat the rising issue of non-consensual explicit content appearing online.

‘Take It Down Act’: A Bipartisan Effort

The ‘Take It Down Act’ is being promoted by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, including prominent Republican Senator Ted Cruz. The legislation seeks to criminalize the posting of non-consensual explicit content on the internet. Furthermore, the bill mandates that websites must remove such content within a 48-hour time frame or face substantial fines.

Protecting Vulnerable Victims

The primary aim of the bill is to provide protection to victims of this form of online abuse. The majority of these victims are women and teenage girls. Senator Cruz highlighted the alarming increase in non-consensual content cases, noting a rise of nearly 3,000% in the past year alone.

Senatorial Approval and Future Prospects

The Senate recently passed the ‘Take It Down Act’ unanimously, demonstrating its bipartisan support. Lawmakers are now urging the House of Representatives to follow suit and approve the bill before the year concludes, signaling a strong commitment to tackling this pervasive issue.