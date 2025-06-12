Bert Ogden Auto Group Named GM Dealer of the Year

In a remarkable achievement that sets a new benchmark for excellence, Bert Ogden Auto Group has been honored with the prestigious Dealer of the Year award by the Buick and GMC divisions of General Motors. This coveted accolade places the dealership in the top 1% of dealers nationwide, recognized for its outstanding sales, service, and customer satisfaction.

Celebrating Excellence in the Auto Industry

The award reflects not only the dealership’s impressive performance metrics but also its unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience. “This honor is a proud moment for the dealership,” stated Bert Ogden Auto Group CEO Natasha Del Barrio. The recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Bert Ogden team, who have consistently gone above and beyond to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Setting Standards for Sales and Service

The Dealer of the Year award evaluates dealerships based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including sales volume, customer service quality, and overall satisfaction. Bert Ogden Auto Group’s ability to excel across these areas underscores its role as a leader in the automotive industry. The dealership’s focus on building strong relationships with customers and delivering personalized service has been a key factor in achieving this high level of recognition.

A Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Customer satisfaction is at the heart of Bert Ogden Auto Group’s operations. The dealership has implemented a range of initiatives to ensure that each customer interaction is positive and fulfilling. From streamlining the car-buying process to offering comprehensive after-sales support, Bert Ogden has positioned itself as a dealership that prioritizes the needs and preferences of its clientele.

The award from Buick and GMC serves as a significant endorsement of Bert Ogden Auto Group’s approach to business. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the dealership remains committed to adapting and innovating to maintain its status as a top-performing dealer.

Additional Resources

