BBB Warns Public to Beware of Donation Scams During Hurricane Relief Efforts

In the wake of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, many well-intentioned citizens might feel compelled to donate to relief efforts aimed at helping the residents of Florida. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging the public to exercise caution when making such contributions.

The BBB has issued a warning to consumers about potential imposters who may attempt to collect money under the guise of relief efforts for the victims of the hurricanes. These imposters prey on the goodwill of others, using the dire situation to their advantage.

BBB spokesperson, Martinez, has advised individuals to thoroughly check how much of their donation will directly benefit the victims and how much will go towards the nonprofit’s administration costs. This information is crucial in determining the true value and impact of one’s donation.

To ensure donations are made to legitimate organizations and reach the intended victims, Martinez suggests contacting the BBB for any doubts or questions. They can be reached at (956) 968-1804.

During these challenging times, the BBB encourages everyone to stay vigilant and informed, ensuring their contributions make a real difference to those affected by the hurricanes.