Baby Moses Law: Texas Authorities Highlight Safe Havens as Abandoned Baby Cases Rise

Texas Authorities Remind Parents of Safe Haven Law Amid Rise in Abandoned Babies

Texas – In recent weeks, Texas has seen a concerning increase in cases of abandoned babies, particularly in Harris County. In response, authorities across the state are reminding parents of the Safe Haven Law, also known as the Baby Moses Law, which allows parents to surrender their child at designated locations without facing legal repercussions.

The Baby Moses Law: A Lifeline for Parents in Crisis

Passed in 1991, Texas’ Baby Moses Law offers struggling parents an alternative to abandonment by allowing them to safely give up their child at designated safe havens such as fire departments, hospitals, or emergency medical services. Alton Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez emphasizes that any parent can drop off their infant at a safe haven with no fear of prosecution, as long as the child shows no signs of abuse or neglect.

“Our priority is the child’s safety,” said Chief Ramirez. “Parents can surrender their baby and walk away knowing that their child will be taken care of.”

Harris County Sees Rise in Abandonment Cases

The recent increase in baby abandonment cases in Harris County has raised alarms. Local authorities are currently investigating six cases, and the trend has prompted statewide reminders of the Safe Haven Law. Officials are encouraging parents who feel overwhelmed or unprepared to use the legal option to surrender their child rather than leaving them in unsafe conditions.

Once a child is surrendered, Texas law requires parents to provide a brief medical history if possible. “We need to know if time is of the essence,” said a fire department official. “If the child has a medical condition, we can ensure they receive the necessary care at the hospital.”

Safe Havens Provide Support Without Fear of Prosecution

Parents in Texas have up to 60 days after the birth of their child to surrender their baby at a safe haven. No legal action will be taken against the parent unless the child shows signs of neglect or abuse. This law provides a critical resource for those facing difficult circumstances.

Child Protective Services (CPS) takes immediate custody of the child once they are surrendered, and the child will be given medical care and support before being placed in a suitable environment.

How to Access Help

Parents in need of help can call the Baby Moses Hotline at 1-877-904-7283 for more information on safe havens and available resources. Authorities are urging anyone considering abandoning a child to seek out these alternatives for the safety and well-being of the baby.