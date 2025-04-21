Now

Autopsy Reveals Respiratory Infection Caused Infant’s Death at Hidalgo Daycare

No signs of violence or negligence found; daycare will not face criminal charges, police confirm.

By Andrea Lopez
Published April 21 2025

Police Rule Out Criminal Negligence in 7-Month-Old’s Death at Local Childcare Facility

New details have emerged in the heartbreaking death of a 7-month-old baby at a daycare center in the city of Hidalgo, with officials confirming that the child died from a respiratory infection.

Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez announced the findings following the release of an official autopsy report, which ruled out signs of violence or negligence.

As a result, the daycare center will not face criminal charges related to the incident.

Investigation Concludes With Medical Ruling

“The autopsy showed no signs of trauma or wrongdoing. The cause of death was determined to be a respiratory infection,” said Chief Rodriguez.

The baby, identified in earlier reports as Liam, was found unresponsive on April 15 at the Little Explorers Education Center. The child had been dropped off by his mother only hours earlier.

Community Reaction

While the investigation has concluded with no criminal findings, the incident has left a lasting impact on the community. Many residents expressed grief and called for greater health screening and safety protocols in childcare facilities.

📞 For questions or child care safety resources, visit the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at https://www.dfps.state.tx.us.

