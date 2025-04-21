The beloved pontiff passed away peacefully at his Vatican residence, remembered for championing the poor and reshaping the global Church.
Autopsy Reveals Respiratory Infection Caused Infant’s Death at Hidalgo Daycare
No signs of violence or negligence found; daycare will not face criminal charges, police confirm.
Autopsy Reveals Respiratory Infection Caused Infant’s Death at Hidalgo Daycare
Police Rule Out Criminal Negligence in 7-Month-Old’s Death at Local Childcare Facility
New details have emerged in the heartbreaking death of a 7-month-old baby at a daycare center in the city of Hidalgo, with officials confirming that the child died from a respiratory infection.
Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez announced the findings following the release of an official autopsy report, which ruled out signs of violence or negligence.
As a result, the daycare center will not face criminal charges related to the incident.
Investigation Concludes With Medical Ruling
“The autopsy showed no signs of trauma or wrongdoing. The cause of death was determined to be a respiratory infection,” said Chief Rodriguez.
The baby, identified in earlier reports as Liam, was found unresponsive on April 15 at the Little Explorers Education Center. The child had been dropped off by his mother only hours earlier.
Community Reaction
While the investigation has concluded with no criminal findings, the incident has left a lasting impact on the community. Many residents expressed grief and called for greater health screening and safety protocols in childcare facilities.
📞 For questions or child care safety resources, visit the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at https://www.dfps.state.tx.us.
Stories You May Like
Fire Destroys U.S. Coast Guard Building on South Padre Island
Blaze sparked by generator malfunction; no injuries reported as investigation continues.
Structure Fire in Weslaco Under Investigation; No Injuries Reported
Blaze damages unoccupied home on Rachel Street; firefighters prevent spread to neighboring properties.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
Closures Alert: Major Lane Reduction Hits ITA Project Starting April 21
Westbound entrance ramp near Sugar Road shut down through April 25 as TxDOT crews repair concrete and railings.
Trailers and Equipment Stolen from Hidalgo County Drainage District Property
Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of county-owned items; public urged to report any leads.
Aggravated Kidnapping Suspect Arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge
Gonzalo Galvan Beltran taken into custody after CBP officers flag warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Beaumont Police Seize 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Hidden in U-Haul Trailer
Florida woman arrested after K-9 unit helps uncover massive drug haul during routine traffic stop.
Mother Demands Justice After 7-Month-Old Baby Dies at Hidalgo Daycare
Authorities investigating possible negligence after infant found unresponsive at Little Explorers Education Center.
Jesse Edward Leatherwood Found Guilty of Intoxication Manslaughter in Death of Deputy Ruben Garcia
Cameron County jury reaches verdict after four hours; sentencing phase begins Monday.
Minor Arrested in Edinburg IDEA Campus Bullying Case After Viral Video
Student claims incident was retaliation; charges could rise to Class A misdemeanor with jail time and fines.
Latest Stories
San Carlos Man Arrested for Brutal Assault on 86-Year-Old Father
Francisco Coronado Jr. faces felony charge after deputies find elderly victim with severe facial injuries during welfare check.
Two Women Arrested After H-E-B Theft and High-Speed Chase Ends in Brownsville
Over $800 in merchandise stolen from Weslaco store; DPS stops vehicle with PIT maneuver.
Police Searching for Suspect in Edinburg Supplement Store Robbery
$500 stolen from Shack Supplements and Chase location; employee threatened during incident.
Man Charged with Animal Cruelty for Abandoning Cat in Rural Edinburg
Sergio Sanchez arrested after cat found without food or water; case handled by Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
Man Arrested for Stealing $4,000 in Equipment from Edinburg Church
56-year-old Noe Garcia charged with burglary after confessing to theft of instruments, A/C units, and chairs.
Protests Continue After Viral Student Assault at IDEA Campus in Edinburg
Mother of injured student demands justice; parents call for accountability and transparency from school officials.
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Humidity: N/A%
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance
Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
Pope Francis Dies at 88 on Easter Monday, Ending a Papacy of Humility and Mercy
The beloved pontiff passed away peacefully at his Vatican residence, remembered for championing the poor and reshaping the global Church.
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
Promoted