Texas redistricting: Texas House approves new congressional map favoring Republicans, as Democrats’ objections fail.
August 21, 2025 Weather Update: Rio Grande Valley Braces for Potential Storms Amidst Hurricane Season
Weather: Clear skies and warm temperatures forecasted, but isolated thunderstorms pose a risk for the Rio Grande Valley.
Table of Contents
Current Weather Conditions in the Rio Grande Valley
As the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) experiences mainly quiet weather, residents are advised to stay informed about potential weather changes. According to Maria Perez from FOX News, the current temperature in the RGV is a warm 87 degrees with partly cloudy skies. A small storm cell has been detected moving across Zapata into the Tamaulipas region, with additional thunderstorms forming near Nuevo Leon. Although the skies remain clear, the presence of these storm cells indicates a chance of rain in the coming days.
Storm Risk and Future Forecast
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the RGV under a marginal risk for severe weather, categorized as a level one risk. While this is the lowest risk level, isolated thunderstorms could develop, particularly during the early afternoon hours. The forecast for Thursday suggests that the morning will be calm, but conditions may change as the day progresses. Residents should remain vigilant and prepared for these possible weather disturbances.
Peak of Hurricane Season
The RGV is at the peak of hurricane season, which extends until September 11th. Currently, Hurricane Erin, a Category 2 storm, is causing high surf and dangerous rip currents along the east coast, particularly affecting the Carolinas, Florida, and Georgia. Although Erin is expected to move away from the east coast into the Atlantic, the heightened activity during the hurricane season necessitates preparedness.
Temperature Trends for the Week
The RGV is experiencing average temperatures for this time of year, with McAllen expecting highs of 101 degrees. Cameron County will see temperatures in the upper 90s, with a slight drop expected over the weekend. The weather is projected to remain warm, with temperatures staying in the mid-90s, slightly below average for Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may also occur on Thursday and Friday afternoons.
Staying Informed and Prepared
As the weather patterns continue to evolve, staying informed through reliable sources like FOX News is crucial. Residents are encouraged to monitor weather updates regularly and take necessary precautions for any sudden changes.
Additional Resources
For more information on weather updates and emergency guidelines, visit the following resources:
– Brownsville Police Department
Stories You May Like
Edinburg PD Pioneers Drone First Responder Program in the Valley
Edinburg drone program: Edinburg introduces cutting-edge drone technology to enhance emergency response and public safety.
South Texas Health System Hosts Third Annual Baby Bump and Beyond Expo
South Texas Health System: Free expo in McAllen provides valuable resources and information for new and expecting parents.
Justice Sought in Edinburgh Tragedy: Families Demand Accountability for Drunk Driving Crash
Edinburg: Families continue to grieve while calling for justice two years after a deadly drunk driving incident in Edinburg claims four lives.
Murder Suspect Freddie Mirelis Arraigned with $2.5 Million Bond
Freddie Mirelis: Freddie Mirelis, charged with murder, faces a $2.5 million bond after arraignment in South Texas.
Hidalgo County Shooting: Man Shot in Face Sparks Investigation
Hidalgo County shooting: Shooting in Edinburg leaves one injured as authorities search for the suspect.
Latest Stories
Edinburg PD Pioneers Drone First Responder Program in the Valley
Edinburg drone program: Edinburg introduces cutting-edge drone technology to enhance emergency response and public safety.
South Texas Health System Hosts Third Annual Baby Bump and Beyond Expo
South Texas Health System: Free expo in McAllen provides valuable resources and information for new and expecting parents.
Justice Sought in Edinburgh Tragedy: Families Demand Accountability for Drunk Driving Crash
Edinburg: Families continue to grieve while calling for justice two years after a deadly drunk driving incident in Edinburg claims four lives.
FluMist Revolutionizes Home Vaccination in Texas
FluMist: Self-administered FluMist nasal spray offers a convenient vaccination solution for Texans under 50.
Ozempic Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit Amidst Concerns Over Severe Side Effects
Ozempic: The popular weight loss drug, Ozempic, is under scrutiny as a massive lawsuit highlights potential health risks.
NFL Preseason Highlights and UTRGV Vaqueros Prep for Upcoming Season
NFL preseason: Exciting NFL preseason action continues as UTRGV Vaqueros gear up for their next game amid South Texas heat.
Water Outage: Mercedes’ Tiger Crossing Residents to Lose Water Supply Tonight
City crews to conduct overnight waterline repairs, impacting homes in and around the subdivision.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing 61-Year-Old Man, Jose Luis Saldivar
Jose Luis Saldivar, who suffered a stroke last year, was last seen near Donna on February 1st — authorities urge the public to assist in locating him.
Harlingen PD Responds to Concerns Over Officer’s Presence During ICE Raids
Harlingen Police clarify their role after video sparks debate about local involvement in ICE operations.
Harlingen Residents Protest Deportations as Governor Abbott Sends More Reinforcements to Texas Border
Peaceful rally in Harlingen challenges recent deportations, while state reinforcements bolster federal efforts at the border.
Update: Suspect Faces Capital Murder Charges After Teen’s Death in Hidalgo County Shooting”
Geoffrey J. Luna is now charged with capital murder following the death of a 16-year-old in a drug deal gone wrong.
Warning: Fake McAllen PD Social Media Page Scam Targeting Residents
City officials urge residents to stay vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with fraudulent accounts.
Humidity: 89%
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
Harlingen Community Rallies for Funeral Fundraiser After Tragic Fire
Harlingen: Local pizza shop hosts fundraiser to support the family of two sisters lost in a Harlingen mobile home fire.
National Night Out: Palm View PD Hosts Community Event
National Night Out: Palm View Police Department invites the community to engage with local officers during the annual National Night Out.
Texas Redistricting: House Bill 4 Passes, Paving Way for GOP Congressional Gains
Texas redistricting: Texas House approves new congressional map favoring Republicans, as Democrats’ objections fail.
Harlingen Police Investigate Midnight Assault in Ongoing Case
Harlingen: A late-night attack in Harlingen leaves a man critically injured as police continue their investigation.
Tragedy in Edinburg: Community Mourns Loss of Julio Cerza Soto, Jr.
Edinburg: Family seeks justice for Julio Cerza Soto, Jr.’s untimely death as suspect is charged with murder.
South Texas Trial: Jury Deliberation Approaches in Villalobos Shooting Case
South Texas trial: Accused of shooting his stepson and wife, Jose Luis Villalobos awaits jury’s decision as trial nears conclusion.
Promoted