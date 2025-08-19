August 19, 2025 Weather Updates: South Texas Faces Triple-Digit Heat and Potential Showers

Sweltering Heat Persists in South Texas

Residents of South Texas are enduring a prolonged heatwave, with temperatures soaring above seasonal averages. On Monday, the region recorded a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit, slightly above the average high of 100 degrees for this time of year. The mercury was just two degrees shy of the record high set in 2023. As the sun set, temperatures remained high, with the current thermometer reading at 90 degrees, though it felt closer to 98 degrees.

Cameron County and the broader Rio Grande Valley can expect overnight temperatures to dip into the mid to high 70s. While the chance of isolated showers persists, it remains minimal for the rest of the evening.

Rain and Thunderstorms on the Horizon

Looking ahead, a slight shift in weather patterns is anticipated as the week progresses. Meteorologists are predicting potential showers and thunderstorms across Deep South Texas on Tuesday. This weather activity could impact travelers, especially those with flights connecting through major Texas cities like Houston and Dallas.

The future track radar suggests that rain could start moving into the Rio Grande Valley as early as 2 to 4 PM on Tuesday. Residents are advised to stay informed and plan accordingly.

Monitoring the Tropics: Hurricane Erin

As the Atlantic hurricane season reaches its peak, all eyes are on Hurricane Erin. Currently classified as a Category 4 hurricane, Erin is expected to downgrade to a Category 3 by mid-week. Fortunately, the hurricane is projected to steer away from the East Coast, posing no immediate threat to South Texas.

Temperature Fluctuations Ahead

Despite the potential for rain, the heat is set to continue in the Rio Grande Valley. Tuesday will see temperatures again reaching 102 degrees, while Wednesday might offer a slight respite with a forecasted high of 97 degrees, thanks to possible rain. By Thursday, temperatures are expected to rebound to 100 degrees. As the weekend approaches, residents can anticipate a slight drop in temperatures to the upper 90s, providing a brief break from the intense heat.

As always, locals are encouraged to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to beat the heat. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.

