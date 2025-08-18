Freddie Mirelis: Freddie Mirelis, charged with murder, faces a $2.5 million bond after arraignment in South Texas.
August 18, 2025 Weather Alert: South Texas Faces Scorching Heat and Possible Midweek Showers
South Texas weather: Heat indices soar beyond 110 degrees in South Texas, with a chance of showers midweek as Hurricane Erin looms in the Atlantic.
Sweltering Heat Wave Grips South Texas
South Texas is currently in the grip of an intense heat wave, with temperatures reaching dangerously high levels. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and cautious as heat indices have surpassed 110 degrees, posing a significant risk to health and wellbeing.
Current Weather Conditions in McAllen
In McAllen, the weather remains mostly clear with temperatures in the lower 80s and a humidity level of 86%. Winds are blowing from the east-southeast at 14 miles per hour. As the week progresses, the heat will continue, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 101 degrees, making it crucial for residents to take necessary precautions.
Monitoring Hurricane Erin and Atlantic Disturbances
The Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing, and the fifth named storm, Hurricane Erin, has been closely monitored. Erin, initially a Category 5 hurricane, has been downgraded to Category 3 and is currently situated 200 miles north of Puerto Rico, bringing rain to the region. Additionally, two other disturbances have been detected in the Atlantic: one with a 10% chance of development over the next week and another with a 30% chance.
Potential for Midweek Showers
While the current conditions are predominantly dry, South Texas might experience scattered showers midweek. The future radar indicates a low probability of rain along the coastal regions, with some showers possibly occurring over the Gulf of Mexico. Residents are advised to keep an umbrella handy as precipitation chances might increase, especially towards the weekend.
Preparedness Tips Amidst Severe Weather
As the school year begins, it’s vital for students and parents to prepare for the heat. Morning temperatures will start at 81 degrees, climbing to 83 degrees by 9 AM. It’s important to carry water bottles and possibly an umbrella to navigate the fluctuating weather conditions. Additionally, residents should keep their pets safe and never leave them or children in vehicles, where temperatures can soar to 149 degrees Fahrenheit within an hour.
Extended Forecast
Looking ahead, the weather in South Texas will remain hot, with Monday and Tuesday seeing temperatures reach 102 degrees. Nighttime lows will hover around 78 degrees. The chance of rain will persist from Wednesday through the weekend, bringing a much-needed respite from the relentless heat.
Humidity: 80%
