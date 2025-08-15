August 15, 2025 Weather Alert: Tropical Disturbance Could Bring Heavy Rain to South Texas

Introduction

As South Texas braces for potential changes in weather, residents are advised to stay informed and prepared. The region is currently experiencing warm conditions, with McAllen reporting a temperature of 89 degrees that feels like 97 degrees. However, the weather forecast suggests that significant shifts could occur within the next few hours, primarily due to a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

Current Weather Conditions

The Rio Grande Valley (RGV) enjoyed a calm night with clear skies, maintaining temperatures above average at a high of 104 degrees. This is just 2 degrees shy of the record high set in 2019. Overnight, temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Despite the calm conditions, the National Weather Service has placed Hidalgo and Cameron County under a flood watch, effective through tomorrow due to the anticipated rain and potential flooding.

Tropical Disturbance in the Gulf

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has captured the attention of weather experts, carrying a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. This system could bring significant rainfall to South Texas and parts of northeastern Mexico, posing a marginal risk for severe weather across four counties in the region. The disturbance, regardless of its development into a tropical system, is expected to increase moisture and rain chances.

Preparations and Precautions

As the Atlantic hurricane season continues until November 30, residents are reminded to stay vigilant and prepared. The peak of the hurricane season, from August 20 to September 11, is just around the corner. Despite the uncertainty of weather patterns, preparedness is crucial, especially as several names from the 2025 Atlantic Ocean list remain unused.

Future Weather Projections

Rain is forecasted for tomorrow afternoon, with isolated showers expected across the Valley. Not everyone may experience rain, but the chance extends into Saturday, with potential thunderstorms in the forecast. By Saturday, rain chances are predicted to diminish, with temperatures decreasing to the lower 90s. As the situation develops, staying updated with local weather reports is essential.

Conclusion

Residents are encouraged to monitor updates from FOX and local authorities to stay informed about the evolving weather conditions. Preparedness is key as South Texas faces the possibility of heavy rainfall and severe weather.

