Arrest: Shot Fired in Pharr Leads to Man’s Jail Booking

Pharr, TX — A man was taken into custody in Pharr late last night after a shot was fired in a residential area, prompting police response and a continuing investigation.

The incident occurred near the 5000 block of North Greenwood Street. While no injuries were reported, the potentially dangerous situation led officers to arrest the man at the scene on a deadly conduct charge.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect, and it remains unclear what led to the gun being fired. Investigators are still working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

What We Know So Far

According to Pharr police, the single gunshot rang out during nighttime hours, raising alarm among nearby residents. Fortunately, no bystanders were hit, and no property damage has been reported at this time.

The suspect was quickly located and apprehended by officers who responded to the scene. While deadly conduct is already a serious charge under Texas law, authorities say more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.

Ongoing Investigation

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the event or has additional information to come forward. “The investigation is active, and more charges may be filed depending on what is uncovered,” officials said.

Under Texas Penal Code §22.05, a person commits deadly conduct if they recklessly engage in behavior that places another in imminent danger of serious bodily injury — which includes discharging a firearm in the direction of people or property.

Community on Alert, But No Immediate Threat

While no one was harmed in this case, gun-related incidents continue to raise concern across the Rio Grande Valley. This incident is a reminder of the potential consequences of reckless firearm use and the importance of public vigilance.

Residents with any tips can contact Pharr Police at (956) 402-4700.

Official Agencies and Resources Mentioned