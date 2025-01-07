Armed Robbery at Harlingen Dollar General: Suspects On the Loose

Local law enforcement in Cameron County is on high alert following a daring armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Harlingen.

The incident, which took place over the weekend, saw three masked men brandishing firearms and making away with a substantial haul of 218 packs of beer and several packs of cigarettes from the store located on the 1400 block of Expressway 83.

Robbers Threaten Store Clerk

The trio, caught on CCTV entering the store, are seen pointing a gun at the store clerk in a threatening manner. Despite the terrifying ordeal, no injuries were reported during the heist.

Authorities Seek Assistance

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has urged members of the public to come forward with any information they may have about the identity or whereabouts of the three suspects. The number for Cameron County Crime Stoppers is available for tip-offs.