Armed Man Arrested Near Starr County School After Photographing Border Patrol Cameras

Suspect Spotted Near School & Border Surveillance

Authorities in Starr County arrested Alberto Espinoza near a Rio Grande City ISD school campus this morning after he was seen photographing Border Patrol surveillance cameras near the Rio Grande River.

Border Patrol agents, in coordination with RGC ISD police, detained Espinoza at Fort Ringgold, a historic site near local schools. During the arrest, officers discovered a weapon in his possession, leading to additional charges.

Facing Charges for Weapon in a School Zone

Espinoza is now facing legal consequences for carrying a weapon in a school zone, a violation of federal and state laws designed to protect students and faculty. Officials have not yet disclosed further details regarding his intent or why he was photographing surveillance equipment.

School District: No Threat to Students or Staff

Following the incident, Rio Grande City ISD reassured parents and the community that students and staff were never in danger. In a statement posted on Facebook, the district emphasized that local law enforcement acted swiftly to prevent any potential threat.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities continue to investigate Espinoza’s actions, including whether there was any connection to smuggling operations or other illegal activities. Border security remains a high priority in the region, and officials are urging the public to report suspicious activity near schools or border areas.