Armed Carjacking in Brownsville: Suspect Pedro Antonio Sosa on the Loose

Local law enforcement is on the hunt for an armed carjacking suspect in Brownsville, Texas. The suspect, identified as Pedro Antonio Sosa, reportedly stole a woman’s Lexus at gunpoint in the parking lot of a local restaurant.

Carjacking Incident

The harrowing incident took place at the 3200 block of Pablo Kisel Blvd. According to the Brownsville PD, Sosa threatened a woman at gunpoint and stole her Lexus vehicle. The crime has left the local community in shock, and authorities are ramping up efforts to apprehend Sosa.

Suspect Believed to be in Matamoros

Based on their ongoing investigation, the police believe that Sosa could be hiding with friends or family in Matamoros. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. The Brownsville PD is urging anyone with information about Sosa’s whereabouts to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956 546-8477.

Public Assistance Requested

The Brownsville PD is urging the public to remain vigilant and report any information that could lead to Sosa’s arrest. They have reiterated that the safety of the community is their top priority and that any help from the public can make a significant difference in resolving the case.