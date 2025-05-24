Now

Appeal Denied: Brownsville Child Killer John Allen Rubio Remains on Death Row

Fifth Circuit rejects appeal in notorious 2003 triple murder; Rubio convicted of beheading his children, partner serving life sentence.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published May 24 2025

Court Upholds Conviction in One of Texas’ Most Disturbing Cases

BROWNSVILLE, TX — John Allen Rubio, the man convicted of one of the most horrifying child murder cases in Texas history, has had his appeal denied by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Rubio, now 44, will remain on death row for the brutal killing and beheading of his three young children in 2003.

The court rejected Rubio’s most recent attempt to challenge his 2010 conviction, reaffirming the original verdict and the sentence handed down after two trials and years of legal proceedings.

Details of the Crime and Trial

Rubio was originally convicted and sentenced to death in 2003, but the conviction was overturned due to procedural errors. He was retried and convicted again in 2010. The court found that Rubio, under the influence of drugs and suffering from mental illness, murdered his children in a delusional belief that they were possessed.

His partner and the children’s mother, Angela Camacho, confessed to helping him and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The case shocked the state and nation, drawing attention to issues of mental health, poverty, and drug abuse in Texas border communities.

Legal Team Exhausts Federal Appeal Options

The appeal rejected this week focused on claims regarding Rubio’s mental competency and trial procedures. The Fifth Circuit Court found no grounds to overturn the lower court’s decision.

Helpful Links and Contact Information

For more information on the case or to seek victim support resources, contact your local criminal justice office or the Texas Office for Victims of Crime.

