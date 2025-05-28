CBP Officers Nab 71-Year-Old Fugitive: Child Solicitation Suspect Captured

In a routine operation that underscores the critical role of border security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville made a significant arrest on Monday. The officers detained Herardo Subi Perez, a 71-year-old Mexican national, who was wanted in Dallas County for child solicitation. This arrest highlights the vigilant efforts of CBP officers in maintaining safety and security at the nation’s borders.

Routine Check Leads to Arrest

The arrest occurred during a standard name check procedure conducted by the CBP officers. When Perez attempted to cross the border, a quick search of his name revealed an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. This discovery prompted immediate action by the officers, leading to Perez’s detention at the border checkpoint.

The swift action taken by the CBP officers showcases the effectiveness of border security protocols in intercepting individuals wanted for serious offenses. The presence of dedicated law enforcement personnel at points of entry plays a crucial role in preventing individuals with criminal backgrounds from entering or leaving the country undetected.

Awaiting Legal Proceedings

Following his detention, Perez was transferred to the Cameron County Jail, where he is currently being held awaiting transfer to Dallas County. The legal process will determine his fate, as Perez faces serious charges of child solicitation. This case underscores the importance of inter-agency collaboration in apprehending fugitives and ensuring they face justice for their alleged crimes.

The cooperation between the CBP, Cameron County, and Dallas County agencies demonstrates the seamless partnership necessary to uphold the law and protect communities from individuals who may pose a threat to public safety.

A Community’s Commitment to Safety

The arrest of Herardo Subi Perez serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to safeguard the public. It reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that those who have warrants for serious offenses are held accountable, regardless of their age or nationality.

As law enforcement continues to work tirelessly to protect citizens, community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to local authorities. Anyone with information related to criminal activities can contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

For more information on CBP operations and procedures, visit the official CBP website.

To contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, call 956-123-4567.

For further details on this case and others, relevant resources include: