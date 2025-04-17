69-Year-Old Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in McAllen Crash Involving Pickup Truck

Authorities Release Update on Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Major Intersection

McAllen police have released new details regarding a multi-vehicle crash that left a 69-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured earlier this week.

The crash involved a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Chevy Silverado and occurred near the intersection of North Conway Road and State Highway 107.

Rider Transported to Local Hospital

The injured motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been publicly updated.

No other injuries have been reported, and the occupants of the Chevy Silverado remained at the scene.

Investigation Continues

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and whether any citations or charges will be filed.

📞 Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant information is encouraged to contact McAllen Police Department.