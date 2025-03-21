$3.6 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at Roma International Bridge

Border Officers Intercept Major Drug Load Hidden in Semi-Trailer Cargo

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized a massive cocaine shipment valued at $3.6 million at the Roma International Bridge, officials confirmed this week.

During an inspection of a commercial semi-trailer, CBP officers discovered 110 individually wrapped packages of cocaine, weighing nearly 125 pounds. The drugs were found concealed within the cargo area, part of a suspected cross-border smuggling attempt.

Investigation Underway

The case has been turned over to the Roma Police Department, which is now leading the ongoing investigation into the source and destination of the narcotics. Authorities have not disclosed whether any arrests have been made.

Drug smuggling through commercial transport vehicles remains a major concern for law enforcement agencies working along the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBP Praises Officers for Swift Action

Officials credited the CBP officers’ vigilance and training for the successful interception. Border agents continue to utilize advanced inspection technology and risk assessments to detect concealed narcotics.

Report Drug Activity Anonymously

📞 If you have any information related to drug smuggling or suspicious activity, contact Roma Police Department or reach out to CBP’s tip line at 1-800-BE-ALERT (1-800-232-5378).

As investigations continue, authorities reaffirm their commitment to protecting U.S. borders and communities from narcotics trafficking.