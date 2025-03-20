23-Year-Old Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting on South Padre Island

Texas Rangers Leading Investigation Into Fatal Encounter

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot during an officer-involved shooting on South Padre Island over the weekend, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The victim, identified as Ruben Ray Martinez, was involved in the shooting incident at the intersection of Marlin Street and Padre Boulevard on Saturday.

Details Remain Limited

Authorities have not confirmed what led to the shooting or at what point Martinez succumbed to his injuries.

As per standard protocol, the Texas Rangers are now conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

Ongoing Investigation

Law enforcement has not provided further information on whether Martinez was armed or if any officers were injured in the encounter. Officials state that more details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Stay Updated & Report Information

For official updates, visit:

Texas Rangers Public Safety Reports – https://www.dps.texas.gov

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact authorities as the investigation continues.