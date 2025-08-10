18-Wheeler Rollover in San Juan Causes Traffic Disruptions

San Juan 18-Wheeler Accident Causes Major Traffic Disruption

In a significant incident this afternoon, the city of San Juan experienced a traffic disruption due to an 18-wheeler rollover south of Stewart and Diggar Road. The accident, which occurred around 3 PM, prompted an immediate response from the San Juan Police Department.

Swift Police Response and No Injuries Reported

According to the San Juan police chief, the rollover was classified as a one-vehicle accident, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. Eyewitnesses informed Fox News that the driver of the 18-wheeler appeared to be unharmed but was transported to a hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation.

Road Closure and Subsequent Reopening

The accident led to the temporary closure of the affected roads, causing significant traffic delays in the area. However, the police department worked diligently to manage the situation, and the roads were reopened to traffic hours later, minimizing the inconvenience to local residents and commuters.

Community Response and Future Measures

The incident has sparked conversations within the community about road safety and the measures needed to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Local authorities are expected to review current road safety protocols and consider enhancements to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

Additional Resources

Hidalgo County