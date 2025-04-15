Now

$14.6 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at Pharr International Bridge

CBP finds over 1,600 pounds of cocaine hidden in shipment of bell peppers and cucumbers; federal investigation underway.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 15 2025

Massive Drug Bust Uncovered in Produce Shipment Headed Through Cargo Facility

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $14.6 million in cocaine during a major bust at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility last Friday.

The cocaine—weighing over 1,600 pounds and divided into 300 bundles—was discovered hidden inside a commercial shipment of bell peppers and cucumbers being transported in a semi-trailer.

Routine Inspection Leads to Major Find

CBP officers referred the trailer for secondary inspection, where a combination of non-intrusive imaging systems and a K-9 unit led to the discovery of the narcotics.

“This seizure reflects the continued efforts and sharp instincts of our frontline officers to stop dangerous drugs from entering our country,” CBP said in a statement.

Homeland Security Investigations Leads Probe

The case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation. No arrests or additional details have been released at this time.

📞 For more on CBP enforcement operations, visit https://www.cbp.gov.

